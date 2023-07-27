LSV Asset Management Has $14.09 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.82% of OSI Systems worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,558,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $15,646,489. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

OSIS opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

