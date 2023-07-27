LSV Asset Management Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Bank OZK worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after buying an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank OZK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after acquiring an additional 225,744 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

