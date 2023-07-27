LSV Asset Management Has $12.80 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.26.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

