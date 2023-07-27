New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,121 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $30,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Graco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 99,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE GGG opened at $86.76 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

