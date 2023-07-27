LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.79% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,711,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79,046 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

