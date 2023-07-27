LSV Asset Management Buys 6,900 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 131.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMC. UBS Group downgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

