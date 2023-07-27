New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $31,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after buying an additional 194,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $226.40 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.25. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.20.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

