LSV Asset Management Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.50% of ABM Industries worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,507,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,206,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 176,455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM Industries Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

