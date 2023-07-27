Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Universal Logistics by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of ULH opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $833.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Logistics

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.