Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $152,111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after purchasing an additional 879,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $64,228,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.