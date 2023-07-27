LSV Asset Management Sells 9,100 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.52% of Genesco worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Genesco by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of GCO stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $346.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $66.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco

In other Genesco news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $347,949. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,261.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $572,170 over the last three months. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genesco Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.