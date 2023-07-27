LSV Asset Management Purchases 34,820 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

