Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

