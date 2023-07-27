Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.55% of Patterson Companies worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

