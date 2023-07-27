LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT opened at $250.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.76. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $263.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.