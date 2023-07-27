LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.49% of SMART Global worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter.

SGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,404 shares of company stock worth $1,401,676. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

