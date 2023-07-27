Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.73% of Meritage Homes worth $31,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

