LSV Asset Management Has $13.61 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.54% of Boise Cascade worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 25.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.61 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.