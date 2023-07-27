New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $37,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

