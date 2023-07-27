Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ennis were worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 47.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ennis by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $548.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.29 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.65%.

In other Ennis news, General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

