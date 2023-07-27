AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.