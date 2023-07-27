LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,783 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.61% of Kimball Electronics worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 146,825 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 232.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $731.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

