Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,877,000 after buying an additional 2,346,136 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

