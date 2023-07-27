LSV Asset Management Sells 763,700 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,653,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 763,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 9.1 %

HBI opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.