Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,270 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

