Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $70.79 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,754,891. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

