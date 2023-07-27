Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,775 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.