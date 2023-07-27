Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

