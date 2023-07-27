Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 53.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $196.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

