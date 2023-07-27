KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

