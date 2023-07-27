Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

