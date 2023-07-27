Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $46.29 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

