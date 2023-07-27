Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

NYSE CBRE opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

