Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $196.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.53.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

