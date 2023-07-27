Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.0 %

ARE stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $131.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

