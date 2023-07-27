Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

