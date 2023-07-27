Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Equifax Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $203.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.59 and its 200-day moving average is $211.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.