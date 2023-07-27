Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $196.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $205.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

