Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,217 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,490 shares of company stock worth $15,754,891 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock opened at $70.79 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

