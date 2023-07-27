Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.