Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $53.66 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

