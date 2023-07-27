Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.