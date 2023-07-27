Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.9 %

KURA opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $678.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Malley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,573,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after acquiring an additional 206,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

