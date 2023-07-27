Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.70.
UNP stock opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
