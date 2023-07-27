Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.70.

UNP stock opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

