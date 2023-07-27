Robert W. Baird Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $100.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

