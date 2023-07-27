New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) PT Raised to $71.00 at UBS Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $51.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.