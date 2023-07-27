New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) PT Raised to $71.00 at UBS Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

