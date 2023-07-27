RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

