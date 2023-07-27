Bank of America Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.6 %

BKR stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.26%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,488 shares of company stock valued at $802,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

