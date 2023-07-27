Truist Financial Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $26.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

