KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 42.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 56.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $457.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $459.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.30. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $493.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

